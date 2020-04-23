Hardik Pandya looks unrecognisable in this throwback picture; Annup Sonii says ‘This is so cool Hardik’

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is a well-known name in the world of cricket. The cricketer, who was also seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous show Koffee With Karan, is pretty active on social media. He regularly shares posts to treat his fans. The lad, who got engaged to Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic, has yet again shared a picture on his Instagram handle and he is looking unrecognizable in it.

In his latest picture, he can be seen posing with his brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya. The brothers look unrecognizable in the picture which was taken way back in 2011. Krunal donned a white tee while his brother sported a black tee. Both of them had a different hairstyle back then.

Tagging his brother Krunal, Hardik wrote beside the picture, “Throwback to 2011

How time changes @krunalpandya_official

Swag mera desi hai”

As soon as he posted the picture, fans started commenting. One social media user wrote, ‘Swag toh tab bhi tha ab bhi hai’ while another commented, ‘Chains are still on!!’

Annup Sonii, who is known for films like Prassthanam, Footpath and Gangaajal, too could not stop himself from commenting on the picture. The actor, who is also popular for Sony’s Crime Patrol, wrote, “Wow...This is so cool Hardik...”

