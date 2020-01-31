Hardik Pandya REVEALS his ultimate DREAM

MUMBAI: Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who recently got engaged to Satyagraha actress Natasa Stankovic, has revealed his ultimate dream.
A well-known name in the world of cricket, Hardik took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, where he revealed that his ultimate dream is to start his day swimming besides the wild dolphins in New Zealand.
Further, in his caption, he wished KL Rahul luck for the remaining games and also asked the cricketer if he saw any dolphins when he was in Auckland. KL Rahul performed superbly at Auckland where India played against New Zealand.
Take a look at Hardik’s post right here.
Good Morning World. @mitch_m81 Hey buddy, I began my day with some swimming, but I’m really looking forward to swimming with beautiful wild dolphins in New Zealand next time I’m there. @rahulkl bro, did you see any dolphins when you were in Auckland? Btw, well done in the series and best of luck for the remaining games! @goodmorningworldnz #GoodMorningWorldNZ #NZMustDo
Recently, Hardik and Natasa surprised everyone with their engagement news. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.
