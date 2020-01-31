News

Hardik Pandya REVEALS his ultimate DREAM

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 06:44 PM

MUMBAI: Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who recently got engaged to Satyagraha actress Natasa Stankovic, has revealed his ultimate dream.  

A well-known name in the world of cricket, Hardik took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, where he revealed that his ultimate dream is to start his day swimming besides the wild dolphins in New Zealand.  

Further, in his caption, he wished KL Rahul luck for the remaining games and also asked the cricketer if he saw any dolphins when he was in Auckland. KL Rahul performed superbly at Auckland where India played against New Zealand. 

Take a look at Hardik’s post right here.

Recently, Hardik and Natasa surprised everyone with their engagement news.  The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Tags > cricketer, Hardik Pandya, Satyagraha, Natasa Stankovic, New Zealand, KL Rahul, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Vahbbiz Dorabjee celebrates father's...

Vahbbiz Dorabjee celebrates father's birthday in style!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days