Hardik Pandya REVEALS his ultimate DREAM

MUMBAI: Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who recently got engaged to Satyagraha actress Natasa Stankovic, has revealed his ultimate dream.

A well-known name in the world of cricket, Hardik took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, where he revealed that his ultimate dream is to start his day swimming besides the wild dolphins in New Zealand.

Further, in his caption, he wished KL Rahul luck for the remaining games and also asked the cricketer if he saw any dolphins when he was in Auckland. KL Rahul performed superbly at Auckland where India played against New Zealand.

Take a look at Hardik’s post right here.

Recently, Hardik and Natasa surprised everyone with their engagement news. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.