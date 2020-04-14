Hardik Pandya’s fans are all PRAISES for his ‘ROCKSTAR’ look; check picture

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya, who is engaged to Satyagraha actress Natasa Stankovic, is a well-known name in the world of cricket.

In addition to wooing his fans with his game, he also keeps them hooked to his Instagram handle by sharing posts on a regular basis.

Sometimes he shares glimpses from his cricket tournaments while on other occasions, he shares pictures with his close ones. He also shares his workout videos. His pictures with his Natasa Stankovic are also hit among the fans.

Now, the lad has shared a picture wherein he can be seen donning a printed black shirt. His green shades of course are adding that style quotient to his overall look.

However, it’s the caption and his tattoo on neck that is grabbing everyone’s attention.

In the picture, he can be seen pointing his index finger upward to denote that god is up there. “God is up there,” Hardik wrote. Reacting to his caption and neck, fans made comments like ‘Thanks for the info’, ‘Bhai wo to theek hai pr gardan pr mercedes ka logo galat bnvaa liya..’ etc.

While his look garnered comments like ‘OH MY GODDD DAMN MAN’, ‘Bhai Rockstar look hai’, ‘Looking handsome bro’ etc.

Check out his picture here:

For the uninitiated, Hardik and Natasa surprised everyone with their engagement news. The duo got engaged on a yacht in Dubai this year. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.

What do you think about Hardik Pandya’s latest picture? Hit the comment section.