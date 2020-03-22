Hardik Pandya showers love on ladylove Natasa Stankovic as she shares an adorable photo with this cutie pie

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic, who is a popular name in the world of glamour, has shared an adorable picture on her social media handle and her fiancé Hardik Pandya went gaga over it.

Well, the actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she can be seen posing with a four-legged furry cutie pie. Both can be seen sitting on a sofa as they got clicked. In her caption, she mentioned unconditional love. Well, a dog’s love indeed is unconditional.

Natasa’s fiancé Hardik Pandya, who is a well-known name in the world of cricket, showered love on her picture in the form of a love emoticon.

Check out the picture here:

Natasa Stankovic got engaged to Hardik Pandya on 1 January 2020 on a dreamy yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.

On the work front, Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She is also known for her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.