Harrdy Sandhu releases his new single ‘Dance Like’

30 Nov 2019 04:26 PM
MUMBAI: As we near the end of 2019, Harrdy Sandhu has released his new foot-tapping single today called Dance Like.

If you loved Kya Baat Ay, you’ll flip when you hear Dance Like for the first time. It’s got an infectious Latino-tinged hook that will have you on the dance floor with your partner in no time. Mixing the best of Spanish flair and Punjabi swag, it is the perfect compliment to the girl you’re in love with and whose moves make you weak in your knees.

Dance Like reunites composer-lyricist Jaani and music arranger B Praak after quite a while and sees Lauren Gottlieb as the object of Harrdy’s attention in the video. The video has been directed by Keoni, who has helmed videos for the likes of Young Thug and Gucci Mane. Shot at several locations in Turkey, the cutting-edge Dance Like will have you oooohing and aaahing in no time at all, regardless of who you are.

There’s no better way to describe Harrdy Sandhu’s latest single Dance Like than a ‘year-ending party-starter’.

