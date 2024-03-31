Harsh Chhaya opens up about his divorce from ex-wife Shefali Shah; Says ‘The separation was pretty tough’

MUMBAI: Harsh Chhaya, one of the most talented actors in the Hindi cinema industry, got married to Shefali Shah in 1994. The two had met while doing some of their acts together, back when they had just graduated from drama school. However, in 2000, they decided to call it quits and got divorced because of their irreconcilable differences.

Now that their lives have advanced, Harsh and Shefali are separated by great distances. While Shefali is married to filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Harsh is married to Bengali actress Suneeta Gupta.

During a recent conversation with Sidharth Kannan, Harsh Chhaya recalled his divorce from actress and first wife Shefali Shah. After all these years, the actor said that their breakup was a difficult experience. Furthermore, he mentioned that it is now history and that he has closed that specific chapter of his life.

He said, “The separation was pretty tough. Itni puraani kahani hai. Itna samay beet gaya hai…bees pachees saal ho gaye hain. For me, it is a closed chapter.”

As the discussion continued, it was asked of Harsh Chhaya if he remained in contact with Shefali Shah, his ex-wife. In response, the 57-year-old actor said, "They're not exactly friends." He went on to say that even though they aren't friends, he wouldn't feel uncomfortable if they ran into each other one day.

He stated, “No, we are not friends. I don’t have an issue talking to her, so if we bump into each other, I wouldn’t get uncomfortable.”

Previously, Harsh Chhaya had said in an interview with one of the well-known entertainment forums that he had known from the beginning that his marriage to Shefali Shah wouldn't endure and that he had sensed this for about eight months before opting to call it quits.

Regarding his extremely practical retrospective of the entire incident, the actor said, “It hurt. The separation didn’t take me by surprise. I had seen it coming for almost eight months. still look back at it very pragmatically. Two people met, fell in love, got married and parted ways. One couldn’t do anything about it. I felt it was better to separate than live a life where you don’t know where your marriage is going. After feeling bad and gathering enough sympathy for myself, I finally got out of it in six months.”

Shefali Shah previously gave her side of the story regarding her failed marriage to her ex-husband, Harsh Chhaya, in an interview with the well-known news portal. The actress said that she battled so hard to get that relationship and gave it all.

Shefali added that after witnessing her own marriage fail, she realized that ideal marriages are impossible. She went on to say that she never gave herself a second thought during her first marriage since she was so focused on her partner's success and happiness.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis