Harsh Rajput to AGE in Star Plus' Nazar?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Nazar has managed to grab many eyeballs.

The show has successfully redefined the supernatural genre with an eclectic mix of laughter and entertainment.

Actor Harsh Rajput, who plays the character of Ansh in show, is making his fans quite curious.

The debonair lad shared a picture of his salt-and-pepper look on social media.

See here.

The picture created quite a stir among his followers..

Is it a leap? Is Harsh turning old?

Many such questions are popping in our heads as well.

Well, TellyChakkar would like to soothe all curious souls who are eager to know the mystery behind Ansh’s grey hair.

So, in the upcoming episodes, Ansh will lose his powers.

Yes, you heard it right.

Dev is trying his best to create differences between Ansh and Piya (Niyati Fatani). He will use 'Devik Raksha Kavach Dravya' in order to keep them away. In the upcoming episode, Ansh will by mistake put his foot on 'Devik Raksha Kavach Dravya', because of which he will immediately lose his powers. His energy will be sucked, which will make hair turn grey.

Hmm, interesting isn’t it?

What are your views on the upcoming track? Hit the comments section below.

