Harsh Rajput felicitated by Mumbai University

MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput, who is currently enthralling the audience with his brilliant performance in Gul Khan's popular show Nazar, turned nostalgic after getting felicitated by Mumbai University for his contribution in the field of acting.



The hazel-eyed actor is quite elated on being acknowledged and honoured by the University from where he started his career.



'I started my folk dancing and acting from Mumbai University itself, so it was a nostalgic moment going back to the same place after so many years. I am feeling extremely grateful and humbled on getting felicitated,' a beaming Harsh said.



Harsh has also been a part of shows like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Dharam Veer, and Hitler Didi.



TellyChakkar wishes the actor hearty congratulations on this achievement.



Meanwhile, Nazar focuses on how a daayan bewitches the Rathod family and showcases the struggles faced by them because of her. It also stars Antara Biswas and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.



