News

Harsh Rajput felicitated by Mumbai University

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 12:02 PM

MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput, who is currently enthralling the audience with his brilliant performance in Gul Khan's popular show Nazar, turned nostalgic after getting felicitated by Mumbai University for his contribution in the field of acting.

The hazel-eyed actor is quite elated on being acknowledged and honoured by the University from where he started his career.

'I started my folk dancing and acting from Mumbai University itself, so it was a nostalgic moment going back to the same place after so many years. I am feeling extremely grateful and humbled on getting felicitated,' a beaming Harsh said.

Harsh has also been a part of shows like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Dharam Veer, and Hitler Didi.

TellyChakkar wishes the actor hearty congratulations on this achievement.

Meanwhile, Nazar focuses on how a daayan bewitches the Rathod family and showcases the struggles faced by them because of her. It also stars Antara Biswas  and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Harsh Rajput, Gul Khan, Nazar, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Dharam Veer, Hitler Didi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Chhavi Mittal
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur

past seven days