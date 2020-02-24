Harsha Khandeparkar to enter Dangal TV’s Devi

MUMBAI: It’s raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar.com

It’s only this morning that we reported about actor Sandeep Arora bagging Dangal TV’s Devi for Swastik Productions. Now, we have yet another update from the same show. ( Read Here : Sandeep Arora to enter Dangal TV’s Devi )

According to our sources, Sandeep’s character of Kaamdev will be joined by actress Harsha Khandeparkar. A source revealed that Harsha will play the character of Rati, who is Kaamdev’s love interest.

Harsha has been a part of shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Hum Dono Hai Alag Alag amongst others.

Apart from Devi, Harsha is also a part of Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishna which is also produced by Swastik productions.

We couldn’t connect with Harsha for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.