News

Harsha Khandeparkar to enter Dangal TV’s Devi

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
24 Feb 2020 05:11 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar.com

It’s only this morning that we reported about actor Sandeep Arora bagging Dangal TV’s Devi for Swastik Productions. Now, we have yet another update from the same show. ( Read Here : Sandeep Arora to enter Dangal TV’s Devi )

According to our sources, Sandeep’s character of Kaamdev will be joined by actress Harsha Khandeparkar. A source revealed that Harsha will play the character of Rati, who is Kaamdev’s love interest.

Harsha has been a part of shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Hum Dono Hai Alag Alag amongst others.

Apart from Devi, Harsha is also a part of Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishna which is also produced by Swastik productions.

We couldn’t connect with Harsha for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Harsha Khandeparkar Dangal TV Devi Swastik Productions Sandeep Arora Rati Kaamdev Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara Hum Dono Hai Alag Star Bharat RadhaKrishna TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the 'DOUGHNUT BUN' better?

Krystle
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the red and white checks better?

Niti Taylor
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here