Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' (GHKPM) actor Harshad Arora, who plays Dr Satya in the show, shared how the upcoming episode will be full of emotions and high-end drama. He added that his character is going to evolve and bring a new angle in the story.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 19:08
Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

MUMBAI:'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' (GHKPM) actor Harshad Arora, who plays Dr Satya in the show, shared how the upcoming episode will be full of emotions and high-end drama. He added that his character is going to evolve and bring a new angle in the story.

Satya will play an important role in Sai's life (Ayesha Singh) and she will try to forget her past and move ahead in life. However, the situation is not easy for her and she is going though a lot of emotional drama.

Harshad said: "This is an interesting track that the audience are going to witness in the show. It will be intriguing to see who does Sai choose between Virat and Satya. Sai is ready to give love a second chance but will she leave behind her past and give an opportunity to her present and future is going to create high voltage drama in the show."

Harshad, who is known for his roles in 'Beintehaa', 'Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani', and was also seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 6', added further that his on-screen character is going to be a support system for Sai and viewers can see a new chemistry developing between them.

He added: "Satya is going to be a support system for Sai and help her get through the tough times."

SOURCE-IANS

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' (GHKPM) actor Harshad Arora who plays Dr Satya in the show shared how the upcoming episode will be full of emotions and high-end drama TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 19:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaan’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada talks about her journey with the show, “ The foundation is being laid and it is a multi-starrer show and it is six of us, so there are multiple tracks and they will open up soon” and more!
MUMBAI:   Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Must Watch! Nandini stops Veer’s attack effortlessly, Alana smirks
MUMBAI:   Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles...
Dharampatnii and Parineetii: Mahasangam! Pratiksha, Parineet and Neetii’s battle to win their love back
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Udaariyaan: High Drama! Nehmat returns to the mandap, Ekam falls on his knees
MUMBAI:   Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
'Exciting & nerve-wracking': Apurva Singh on working with Trigmanshu Dhulia in 'Garmi'
MUMBAI:Actress Apurva Singh, who was last seen in web series like 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' and 'Dr Arora', has been...
Recent Stories
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Prachi Hada
Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaan’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada talks about her journey with the show, “ The foundation is being laid and it is a multi-starrer show and it is six of us, so there are multiple tracks and they will open up soon” and more!
Vijayendra Kumeria
"Angad is in Dilemma to make a choice between his heart and mind" shares Vijayendra Kumeria Aka Angad from StarPlus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
Rishi Singh
From singing kirtans to bagging 'Indian Idol 13' trophy, Rishi Singh shares his journey
Micckie Dudaney
Micckie Dudaney to play an antagonist in 'Doosri Maa'
Gurmeet, Debina
Gurmeet, Debina celebrate their daughter's first b'day, call her a 'blessing'
Varun Sharma
Micckie Dudaney makes a dramatic entry in Doosri Maa!