Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

MUMBAI:'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' (GHKPM) actor Harshad Arora, who plays Dr Satya in the show, shared how the upcoming episode will be full of emotions and high-end drama. He added that his character is going to evolve and bring a new angle in the story.

Satya will play an important role in Sai's life (Ayesha Singh) and she will try to forget her past and move ahead in life. However, the situation is not easy for her and she is going though a lot of emotional drama.

Harshad said: "This is an interesting track that the audience are going to witness in the show. It will be intriguing to see who does Sai choose between Virat and Satya. Sai is ready to give love a second chance but will she leave behind her past and give an opportunity to her present and future is going to create high voltage drama in the show."

Harshad, who is known for his roles in 'Beintehaa', 'Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani', and was also seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 6', added further that his on-screen character is going to be a support system for Sai and viewers can see a new chemistry developing between them.

He added: "Satya is going to be a support system for Sai and help her get through the tough times."

SOURCE-IANS