Harshad Chopda: If my work touches lives and emotions, my job is done as an performer

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda says the response around his performance in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been encouraging. The actor plays the role of Abhimanyu Birla in the third installment of the trilogy.

“If my work touches lives and emotions, my job is done as a performer. I am really grateful for the positive feedback coming his way,” he continues about the good TRP that the show is getting, “TRPs have a lot to fo with the efforts of the entire team. I am happy there is unison and synergy.”

Harshad’s chemistry with Pranali Rathod, who plays the role of Akshara, is also loved by the audience. “I thank my viewers for receiving us well, especially with a 13-year-old legacy of the show. Pranali is an enthusiast and that is the binding force between us,” he says.

Recently the actor did a tandava performance on the show that grabbed attention. “That was seriously a gift from the team. I have always been attracted to Lord Shiva and his manifestations. Tandav is one of them. I absolutely loved doing it,” he shares.

Over the years, how do you approach scenes that you know you wouldn't ever agree upon?

“I would agree on any scene if it’s required and done tastefully. I am an actor, and I should be ready to try new things or else my growth will stop,” he adds.

Apart from TV, Harshad also wants to explore the web. “I would love to do films and series for OTT. And, why not? I would love to be a part of all kinds of mediums. If I get good opportunities from the web and it requires me to do something I have never done before I would love to take it up,” he ends.