Harshad Chopda opens up about working in Rajan Shahi's Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda’s much-talked-about entry into Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) has grabbed attention. The actor plays the role of Abhimanyu Birla in the third part of the trilogy. Excited to be a part of the show, Harshad shares he is happy how his character has been sketched and the kind of scope it has in the story. In this interview, he talks about joining YRKKH, his character, working with Rajan Shahi and why he feels content will always be the king:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show. How do you feel about being part of the trilogy?

I was promised a new show. I have been delivered a new show.

Tell us about your character Abhimanyu Birla

Abhimanyu is a doctor by profession, and personally, if I look at this, he is a man with zero personal life experience. When I say zero experience, I mean he has worldly experience like he has been to good schools and colleges, knows his work, and even does well at the hospital. But he is unaware of things beyond that, his emotions are all driven towards his work. As far as what he saw understood from that, and made up his mind based on that and made the same thinking his reality.



What made you say yes to the character?

There was something to play and I felt like I wanted to do that character. The way it has been written and the scope it has it interesting. So, all these actually attracted me to take this role up.

How much do you relate to your character?

It’s like I am giving my own to the character and I think the character is shaping me.



How have been the experience of working with Rajan Shahi and his team at Directors Kut Production?

It’s so good that I want to say, ‘Thu Thu Thu , Nazar na lage’ (smiles).

Content is king these days, unlike what it was earlier. What are you views on the same?

I would like you to ask this question to a writer. When I think about it, what also comes to my mind that even if a writer or content creator creates good content, it also depends on how it is being presented and performed. If these two things aren’t done well then no justice would be done to the content. I think nobody likes that. So, I agree that content is king but at the same time a product is only successful when everything and everyone work well. So, I keep it 50 - 50.

YRKKH symbolises human values and relationships, and Rajan Shahi is known for his crisp storytelling. Share your views

Usually what happens is that wherever you work, there are certain rules and regulations. This place has traditions. There are different things which I cannot really explain. All I can say is that apart from all the rules and requirements, this place is about human values and relationships. And, I think any artist or gifted person is nothing without values and how the person is with their loved ones.



Love triangles make the drama very interesting. YRKKH also explores this angle. Comment

Well, I think good stories are good stories. And it does not matter what genre or angle it explores.