Harshad Chopda talks about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Pranali Rathod’s ‘Junk Food’ habits

While there is news doing the rounds that the actors will exit the show making way for a leap and the show will then introduce a new generation, we came across an interesting interview that Harshad and Pranali gave to a news portal where Harshad opened up on Pranali’s habits.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 16:42
Harshad Chopda

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are one of television’s most loved on-screen couples. The two have kept the audience glued to the television screen with their mesmerizing chemistry as Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Harshad mentioned about how Pranali like eating junk food. He mentioned that she nibbles on food instead of eating wholesome meals and that she does not eat salad at all.

In an earlier interview too Harshad went on to mention about Pranali’s pose when she lays her hands on his shoulder and how she behaves lazy. He said that she just rests her hand on his shoulder in a lousy fashion without any effort. Pranali, also agreed to it and the two shared a hearty laugh.

Well, if reports are to be true, fans are surely going to miss the cute banters between them off-screen and their romance and die-hard chemistry on-screen!

