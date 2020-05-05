Harshad Chopda's fans demand this from him

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda has never been very socially active. In fact, the actor has said it on multiple occasions himself. None the less, he does try his best to keep his fans updated and shares photos and videos once in a while, leaving them in complete awe of him. Every time he shares something new, fans always go gaga over him and shower him with all the love, hoping that he does more of it.

His social media is dominated by photos and videos of the actor's workout, and we can always take some motivation from him for the same.

And today, the actor shared a photo with the caption 'Hmmm', but the problem here is that fans cannot see his face and complain about the same to him. No sooner did the actor share the photo that fans went all hearts and asked him to at least share one with his face.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla