News

Harshad Chopda's fans demand this from him

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 12:52 PM

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda has never been very socially active. In fact, the actor has said it on multiple occasions himself. None the less, he does try his best to keep his fans updated and shares photos and videos once in a while, leaving them in complete awe of him. Every time he shares something new, fans always go gaga over him and shower him with all the love, hoping that he does more of it.

His social media is dominated by photos and videos of the actor's workout, and we can always take some motivation from him for the same.

And today, the actor shared a photo with the caption 'Hmmm', but the problem here is that fans cannot see his face and complain about the same to him. No sooner did the actor share the photo that fans went all hearts and asked him to at least share one with his face.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Harshad Chopda Bepannaah Colors tv Aditya Insatgram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here