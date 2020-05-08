Harshad Chopra and Shehzad are in awe of Rajesh Khattar's baby boy

MUMBAI: Rajesh Khattar has proved his mettle in popular shows like Beyhadh. The actor is now a proud father of a baby boy. The senior actor and his wife Vandana Khattar welcomed their son Vanraj sometime ag. The couple had shared the pictures of the baby on their 12th marriage anniversary. Rajesh, who is currently 53 years old, is Ishaan Khatter’s father and Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather.

He has now shared a few throwback pictures of baby Vanraj that are sure to break the internet. Well, this time, the little guy has some company in the form of Bepannah actors Harshad Chopra and Shehzad Shaikh. The two are seen goofing around while clicking pictures with the baby, and it is all things adorable. Rajesh has shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and also added a caption that reads, 'Reel one’s awed by Real One'.

For the unversed, Rajesh and Vandana had kept the news about their baby under wraps for quite some time. It was only when the couple shared the pictures of Vanraj on social media that people got to know about the same.

Have a look at the pictures.

Credits: Pinkvilla