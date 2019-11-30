Harshali Zine to star in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is one of the much awaited series.



The new season of the hit erotic-horror web series will feature youth sensation and real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in the lead roles. Now, according to the media reports, the makers have roped in Harshali Zine for the series. Reports further suggested that she will be seen in a key role.



Harshali Zine was previously seen in ALTBalaji’s Boss Baap of Special Services.



