News

Harshita Gaur Opens up on Discussing Kissing Scenes with her Parents!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 May 2020 09:31 PM

MUMBAI: Harshita Gaur gained immense fame and popularity for her role as Sanyukta in Channel V show 'Sadda Haq'. The actress opened up on her parents' reactions and discussing kissing scenes with them. 

She said that that the first time she had to kiss on screen for her show Sadda Haq, there was a little hesitation. However, she discussed it with her parents and they gave her the nod. Harshita added, 'Initially, it was a bit uncomfortable but with time I settled with it. I wanted my family to be comfortable and feel that the scene is an essential part of the script.'

She also mentioned that now if she have to do a kissing scene, she doesn't discuss it as such as that stage has been passed. 'They have already accepted. However, if something other than that comes in, I have to discuss it with them. Honestly, my parents are extremely supportive- they won't refuse for anything they know I want to do,' she added. 

Harshita was also recently seen in Zoom Studios series Happily Ever After.

Credits: India Forums

Tags Harshita Gaur Sanyukta Channel V Sadda Haq kissing scenes Zoom Studios happily ever after TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here