Harshvardhan Rane to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Taish'

13 Oct 2019 01:30 PM
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) After wrapping up the first schedule of Bejoy Nambiars "Taish" in the UK, actor Harshvardhan Rane will soon starting the film's second schedule in Mumbai.
 
On working on the project, Harshvardhan said: "It has been a great experience shooting for Taish with Bejoy sir. Shooting in the UK for two months really brought out the best in me as an actor and I got to know my character better. The next schedule of the film is all the more intense and I am looking forward to getting into my character again and taking the story forward."
 
To get into the character, Harshvardhan Rane had locked himself in a bungalow a few kilometers away from Mumbai.
 
Touted as the revenge thriller drama, "Taish" also stars Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, Saurabh Sachdeva and Saloni Batra.
 
