Has Anurag really lost his memory in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

01 Nov 2019 08:04 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay has reached an interesting standpoint.

When Komolika was shown to be dead, Mr. Bajaj made an entry into the show, breaking Anurag and Prerna’s love story yet again. The accidents and drama have been at their peak. Soon Mr. Bajaj realized his mistake and went back to his own world.

However, the show posed yet another 'kasautii' in the form of Sonalika. Sonalika is Komolika and has returned after a plastic surgery. Here, Mohini Basu's real intentions also came to fore, showing that she had never accepted Prerna.

Anurag has lost his memory and does not remember Prerna at all.

But going by the twists the storyline has to offer, we are forced to think that there a possibility that Anurag has not lost his memory and is rather trying to find out how and why the accident happened.

Either way, Prerna is paying a high price for it!

How Prerna and Anurag get back together will be an interesting watch! 

