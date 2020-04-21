News

Has Arhaan Khan reached a SATURATION POINT with too many ALLEGATIONS against him?

Looks like Rashami Desai’s ex-boyfriend Arhaan has had enough of the allegations against him

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
21 Apr 2020 05:35 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most controversial seasons of all times. One of the most talked about controversies from Bigg Boss 13 has been Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship. The host of the show Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan on the show and revealed that he was married and has a kid. This information came as a shocker to Rashami who apparently did not know any such detail about her boyfriend.

Since then, a lot of allegations have been put on Arhaan. The latest has been that he withdrew a huge amount of money from Rashami’s account without her consent.

A source close to Arhaan has revealed that articles stating that Arhaan withdrew money from Rashami’s accounts has affected him. He is quite upset and angry. The sources said, “He has had enough of the women card being played. Like a gentle man, Arhaan kept quiet as giving clarifications on certain allegations would only mean that more information was put out in public which he never wanted. His family has also been dragged in the controversy and now looks like he has reached a saturation point. Arhaan has had a flourishing business since many years and he has always been financially sound and hence the claims of him withdrawing money from Rashami’s account sounds untrue”.

We contacted Arhaan but he remained unavailable for comment.

Tags Arhaan Khan Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Rashami Desai boyfriend TellyChakkar

