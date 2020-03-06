Has Beyhadh gone off air? Fans ask?

MUMBAI: Like everyday, the ardent fans of Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 were excited for the next high-point and drama, Maya will bring the show.

How, Maya will fulfill her revenge and the next step she will take in the show was on everyone's mind and were eagerly waiting to tune into the show at 9pm on Sony TV. However, all expectations and excitement went down the drain when Patiala Babes aired instead of Beyhadh 2 on the timeslot. As there were already rumours about the Beyhadh 2 going-off air and also that it will only air on the OTT platform of Sony, the fans were curious and within no time, Tellychakkar.com, which is the hub of television lovers, was bombarded with questions if the show has been pulled off!

A fan from Mumbai named Hetal asked, “Why Beyhadh didn’t air today? Is it already off air? Please request Sony TV to continue the show.”

Another fan from Jaipur, named Bhavisha messaged us, “I think Beyhadh is already off air. The channel did not air the show today. I am a die heart fan of the show and please don’t shut it.”

A Gujarat based girl named Anjali, shared, “I want Beyhadh back. Please don’t shut it.”

Inquisitive to know what went wrong and why the show did not air as there was no prior intimation given too, we reached out to our sources to get the clarity. We are informed that yesterday Mere Sai aired a special episode for an hour i.e. 7pm to 8pm, while Vignaharta Ganesh aired from 8pm to 9pm and Patiala Babes aired on Beyhadh’s slot at 9pm.

The fans can relax as the changes were only for a day and Beyhadh will continue to telecast from tonight on the same time slot.

Off late there were speculations of LSD Films’ Beyhadh shutting down and shifting to OTT platform SonyLIV. However, channel released a statement refuting all the rumours.

“The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel,” read the statement.

‘Beyhadh 2’ stars Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles.