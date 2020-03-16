Has Disha Vakani aka Dayaben RETURNED to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning the hearts of the comedy lovers from a long time now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with conveying a social message has set an example on Indian Television.

The show recently aired an episode on the Gokuldham Society members celebrating the festival of Holi.

As we saw, this time, Tapu Sena challenges Gokuldham society members that whoever is saved from their colour will win a surprise. Hence, everyone tries their best by hiding from them. However, Tapu Sena manages to locate everyone apart from Jethalal. Tapu Sena works out a plan to find Jethalal by micmicing Daya. They will mouth Daya's patent dialouge 'Tapu ke papa' and on hearing this, Jethalal, who was hiding under the table, quickly gets out thereby realizing that it was a trap.

Well, this scene made the viewers’ nostalgic. In the past, we have seen how Jethalal and Daya celebrated all the festivals with love and excitement.

Now, the question is, when will Disha actually start shooting for us to rool of the floor hearing her famous dialogues ‘Hey Maa Mataji and ‘Tapu Ke papa’.