Has Malaika Arora put her foot down for India's Best Dancer?

MUMBAI: As the shoots of Television shows resume, the fresh episodes of the same will soon hit the tube. Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer will resume airing fresh episodes from 18th of July 2020.

A promo of the show has been released which has received a lot of appreciation. However, one of the judges, Malaika Arora is nowhere to be seen.

Sources have it that Malaika was too scared to begin shooting and hence she decided to skip the shoot. Makers roped in Remo D’Souza to put a proxy and fill in Malaika’s space in the show.

It is speculated that Remo will be seen in the show for just two episodes. But a close source also revealed that Malaika is still not sure about her decision as she has been receiving news of many industry people contracting the virus.

Well, will Malaika come back to the show only time will tell.

For now, the judges panel will have the popular trio from DID days which includes Geeta Kapur, Remo D’souza and Terrence Lewis.

