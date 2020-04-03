Has Paras Chhabra dedicated his latest post to Mahira Sharma?

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra became famous nationwide with his participation in Bigg Boss 13. The actor was all over the news for several reasons throughout the show. One of the main reason why Paras grabbed everyone's attention was because of his closeness to his co-contestant Mahira Sharma.

Paras and Mahira shared a great bond on the show and they were inseparable. However, later both revealed that they are just good friends and nothing else. However, fans are not ready to believe that they are just friends.

It's been a month since Bigg Boss 13 ended but Paras and Mahira's camaraderie remains the same.

With the lockdown going on, both are not able to meet but they make sure to comment on each other's social media posts.

And now, Paras has shared the latest video on his Instagram handle where he is talking about a long-distance relationship. Paras also captioned the video saying, "This is for you." He also used the hashtag PaHira.

Take a look at the video:

Well, Paras didn't tag or mentioned Mahira's name but he is probably hinting about Mahira in the post.

Is Paras trying to drop subtle hints about him and Mahira? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.