Has Salman Khan recommended Asim Riaz for more projects?

27 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has been riding high on success ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 13. While many were not aware of the handsome hunk before, he soon became a household name. His good looks and humble nature in the show earned him a huge fan base and popularity. The model-turned-actor started receiving offers for projects while he was locked in the 'tedha' house. 

Some days after the grand finale, Asim finally came out with his first music video opposite Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes. The song received an overwhelming response. He was also recently seen in Neha Kakkar's single Kalla Sohna Nai opposite ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Yet again, #AsiManshi created its magic onscreen and left the internet in a tizzy with their mesmerizing chemistry. Now, there's a piece of good news for all Asim fans. Well, apparently, the actor has already bagged his next music video. 

Gossip mills are abuzz that BB13 host Salman has recommended Asim's name for three more music videos. Yes, you read that right! A source revealed to a leading entertainment portal that Dabangg Khan has had a word with few people to cast Asim in more three music videos.

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

