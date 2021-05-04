Has Shubhangi Atre resumed the shoot of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai post her recovery from Covid? 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of TV actors have been tested Covid positive in the past few weeks.

Shubhangi Atre being one of them who was recently tested positive for Covid.

The actress who was shooting for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai had to take a break from work.

Shubhangi had isolated herself in her house till she completely recovered.

And now, it seems the actress is back in action once again.

Shubhangi has posted a picture on her Instagram story where she is decked up in Angoori bhabhi's get up and is all set for the shoot.

While there's no confirmation on the same but the picture and the caption suggest so.

If Subhangi has resumed the shoot, it will be good news for the fans who missed their favourite Angoori bhabhi on the show.

