Has Sonu gone to watch a film with Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 08:51 PM

MUMBAI: The missing drama of Sonu continues in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

As we know, Sonu leaves for college in a rush without eating her breakfast. Hence, an anxious Bhide goes to her college to give her a tiffin.

However, on reaching, he is informed that she hasn’t turned up at the college, Bhide later checks the canteen and doesn’t find her there as well.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, someone tells Bhide that Sonu has gone to watch a film with Tapu at Diamond Theatre. Bhide calls Jethalal (Tapu’s father) and asks him to come along with him to check if Sonu has actually gone to watch a film and lied to him.

Thus, Bhide and Jethalal also reach to movie theatre to find out the truth.

Has Sonu really gone to watch a film with Tapu?

