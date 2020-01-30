Has Vikas Gupta broken the rule of Bigg Boss?

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta has entered the show as Siddarth Shukla’s connection, and he has already begun to play games in the house. There is a reason why he is called the mastermind of the Bigg Boss series as he very well knows how to play the game.

Now we have all seen how Himanshi as re-entered the house and very soon we will be able to see Asim and Himanshi’s love story blossom in the house.

But Vikas who had just entered the house is seen discussing with Shehnaaz to how Asim has someone outside and in spite of that he is carrying the story with Himanshi ahead, and not only that the latter as also said this to Asim, that he should first finish one relationship before he jumps to another.

To this, all Asim fans are questioning the Bigg Boss rule of how no news from outside can be shared in the house, as how come Vikas Gupta is getting away from it, and Bigg Boss should take some action against him.

Well, it will be interesting to see what will be Bigg Boss decision.

Check the post below: