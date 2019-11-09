Hassan Zaidi excited to be back on TV after 3 years

MUMBAI: Actor Hassan Zaidi, who is returning to acting with the second season of "Beyhadh" after a gap of three years, says he is happy to be a part of such a popular show.



"I am very thrilled to be a part of 'Beyhadh 2'. I have been away from the hustle bustle of the city for 3 years and was spending time with my family and farming in my village. As I was away, I was not aware of the level of popularity the show had reached with its first season so when I shared the news with my close friends and family members, they were very happy for me. Audience showered immense love upon the first season of Beyhadh and I feel very positive and confident on being a part of this show," Hassan said.



Hassan is known for his roles in shows like "Ghar Ek Sapna" and "Rishta.com".



"Beyhadh 2" features Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary in the lead roles.



The show will air on Sony TV.