Hate messages and abuses won't stop me from expressing my opinion: Kishwer Merchant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has ended but the controversies related to it are not dying down. Be it the show being called biased to an alleged employee claiming that the show was fixed, the show even after being is in the news.

Sidharth Shukla won the show and right after the winner's announcement, actress and ex- Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant tweeted about how she felt that an undeserving candidate won the show. Sidharth Shukla fans attacked her tweet and also started to abuse her. This has been going on since a while and now finally, Kishwer decided to shut up the haters.

The actress this afternoon retaliated to all the hate tweets and messages. She tweeted saying that the hatred will not stop her from sharing her opinion.

