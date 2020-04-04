Haters compare Aanchal Khurana and Himanshi Khurana; Aanchal gives a SASSY reply

MUMBAI: The controversy between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans is not stopping any time soon as there are many people coming out and supporting either of them.

For the uninitiated, Devoleena, in a LIVE session shared her opinion on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga. She said that she found Sidharth very good in the project while she did not very much enjoy SidNaaz’s chemistry as Sidharth looked very mature. This statement invited a lot of hatred from SidNaaz, especially Shehnaaz’s fans. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants Mayur Verma and Sanjjanaa Galrani also lashed out at Devoleena for her statements.

Well, Aanchal Khurana supported Devoleena in the controversy and called Shehnaaz Gill fans ‘dirty’. The fandom went berserk and attacked Aanchal yet again. This time around Aanchal’s haters compared her with Himanshi Khurana saying both the ‘Khurana’s’ are same. Well, Aanchal gave a befitting reply to the trolls.

She expressed that it’s a compliment that people are comparing her with Himanshi Khurana as the lady is quite royal and classy.

Have a look at Aanchal’s reply:

What are your views on the fiasco? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.