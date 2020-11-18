News

Hatim fame Rahil Azam to play the male lead in SAB TV’s Maddam Sir

SAB TV’s Maddam Sir to witness heroic entry of male lead played by Rahli Azam.

By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Nov 2020 12:49 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Here’s TellyChakkar back with a breaking news from SAB TV’s popular cop drama titled Maddam Sir.

The show has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solves cases with jazbaat. 

However, soon the show will soon witness the grand entry of a dashing senior male officer played by Hatim fame Rahil Azam. We hear that he will be paired opposite Gulki in the show.

Our sources from the sets inform that Rahil is currently shooting a promo and his entry is expected to air very soon.

We could not get through Rahil for a comment.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions.

