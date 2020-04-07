Have Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana called it quits?

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry.

After Bigg Boss, the two also collaborated for a music video called Kalla Sohna Nai. The song and their chemistry in the video have won the hearts of their fans. How they fell in love in Bigg Boss house and then how they collaborated for the music video, everything won fans’ hearts. But now, what's with Himanshi's latest Twitter post?

Well, in her latest tweet, Himanshi said that no one wants to see them together. She added a broken heart emoji with this tweet and it has got all the Asimanshi fans worried. Is she hinting at parting ways with Asim? Well, it looks unlikely as just recently, she had shared a lovey-dovey picture with Asim on social media. Himanshi had also shared a magazine cover featuring them.

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi's song Kalla Sohna Nai managed to do well and get a good number of views.

