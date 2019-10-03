Have earned warmth, love, and honesty from Parth Samthaan: Shubhaavi Choksey

MUMBAI: Every time we meet someone new, we tend to learn a thing or two from them. It can either be something positive or something that we must avoid in life.



As we know, the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is very pally with one another. The way they bond is almost like family, and we love their posts on social media. While the cast had a get together and celebrated their ex co-star Hina Khan’s birthday, Shubhaavi posted something that was quite inspiring.



Shubhaavi shoots with Parth in most of the sequences, as she plays his on-screen mother. And today, as an actress, she complimented Parth because in the one year they have worked together, she has earned his warmth, love, and honesty.



Check out her post below.

Way to go, Shubhaavi and Parth!