Have failed several times on stage, my struggles are a key link to my success: Rajeev Khandelwal

Renowned actor, singer and host, Rajeev Khandelwal reveals his struggles in Bollywood for the first time on Firework. The social video app has launched its first Firework original for India – Reel, Reveal, Rajeev, featuring the struggles, aspirations and the real life of Rajeev Khandelwal in 30 second episodes. The actor, Rajeev Khandelwal, who recently celebrated his birthday, is giving his viewers an ‘inside view of his world’. Through these episodes, Firework aims to inspire users with stories of inspiration, accomplishment and persistence. Users can interact with the star on a weekly basis by following his Firework account. (Rajeev Khandelwal on Firework: https://fireworklite.onelink.me/rNAh/rajeevkhandelwalpr)

The show was launched with 6 videos by the actor sharing insights into his acting journey and the lessons that guided him along the way. He shares key insights into life motivations when challenges are many and the myths associated with beginners. In the coming episodes, he will talk on various topics like his choice of roles, his beliefs, his vision for the industry, his passion to cook or his love for growing everything organic to beliefs that have carved a niche for him. As a self-made actor, Rajeev’s acting journey began as a dream and later translated to a success story due to his hard work and his drive to prove his capability.

Speaking on his presence on Firework, Rajeev Khandelwal, Actor, said “My acting career has seen several shades, where struggles have been a key link to my success today. Early in life, while I failed several times on stage, I chose to stay committed to my dream and work towards it. Based on my experience, I advise acting aspirants to not be misguided and rely on ones’ own capabilities instead of rooting for connections. I believe my struggles are real and I have the opportunity to voice myself effectively. I have a story to be told and am happy to share my story through this versatile platform. The makers of the app have been proactive in differentiating this app in this cluttered short video space. The features in the app are safe and interesting to use, which was the key reason for me to share my closest thought on Firework. I look forward to interacting with users on stories of my life.”

Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Sunil Nair, CEO, Firework India said, “Rajeev is an impeccable actor and is accomplished across platforms. His diligence, passion and commitment are noteworthy which the users will applaud through this journey into the world of Rajeev Khandelwal. This is a great opportunity to know the man behind the screen. Firework will give him an opportunity to be candid about his experiences in life and career. We are excited to have him on our platform and looking forward to bring his passion to life and creatively give our viewers such inspiring stories in 30 second segments.”

Firework became the fastest social video app to achieve 1 million users in only 5 months while still in beta, growing +200% quarter over quarter. Firework strives to remain relevant and give users every opportunity to stay meaningful with a seamlessly experience delivering a new view from their lens.