Have a look at all the TV bahus who have won Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Defeating Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik became the winner of Bigg Boss 14. There was close competition between them, but with a huge number of votes from the audience, Rubina took the trophy home. The actress became the 6th television bahu to lift the winner's trophy.

Rubina is best known for her roles in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu. Before Rubina became the winner of Bigg Boss, these were the other telly bahus who won the reality show.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, best known as Prerna Sharma from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, became the first TV bahu and female winner of Bigg Boss. The actress won the fourth season of the reality show.

Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar won the fifth season of Bigg Boss, thereby becoming the second TV bahu to lift the BB winner's trophy. The actress is best known for playing the titular role in Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She is now seen in Hamari Wali Good News.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia lifted the Bigg Boss winner's trophy in the sixth edition of the reality show. Urvashi is still remembered for her portrayal of a vamp Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Shilpa Shinde

Best known for her portrayal as the original Bhabji in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Shilpa Shinde beat popular actress Hina Khan to become the undisputed winner of Bigg Boss 11. There was a tough competition between Shilpa and Hina, but it was the former who walked away with the winners' trophy.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim won the 12th edition of Bigg Boss. She defeated former cricketer Sreesanth to win the coveted title of Bigg Boss 12 winner. The actress is remembered for playing the role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka.

