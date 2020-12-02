Have a look at Anjum Faikh new music video

MUMBAI: Anjum Fakih is well known for Kundali Bhagya, where she plays Shrishti. The actress features in singer Kunaal's music video Ek Dafa Toh Mil alongside Arjit Taneja. The video released on YouTube today, and she took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of the song. She also enclosed the link in her bio.

The song is about a couple amidst a breakup. The two can be seen locking lips quite a few times. The song is directed by Faisal Miya Photuwale and produced by The Bucketlist Films under Nexus Records and Shoaibe Dheber's association. Anjum asked her fans to go watch this video on YouTube and show some love and support to this music video. She also said that any feedback will be appreciated.

