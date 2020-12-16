Have a look at Avneet Kaur's special gesture for Tonny Kakkar

MUMBAI: Tonny Kakkar is one of the most loved singers in the entertainment industry, and he is the brother of our very own Neha Kakkar. He has given many chartbusters, and his songs keep trending on YouTube.

On the other hand, Avneet Kaur is quite famous and loved on television. She was last seen as Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Both Avneet and Tonny had featured in a music video together, which has reached a 100 million views on YouTube.

Avneet had a special gesture for Tonny. In a video, Avneet is seen dancing on Tonny’s recent song Shona Shona featuring Siddarth Shukla and Shehnaaz. She nailed it.

Tony shared the video and wrote “Avneet you are the best." We agree. Avneet’s style quotient and the dance moves are killer.

Tony is a very good singer and has come up with his own talent and dedication, while Avneet has also come a long way.

