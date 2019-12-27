Have a look at fan's aggression against Sid

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13, which airs on Color channel, currently is in the news over explicit verbal spats between housemates Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai.

The show also features Shehnaz Gill, Aseem Riaz, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwal among others.

The ongoing fight between housemates Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss 13 continues to turn uglier by the day. While Siddharth has faced considerable flak for his 'aisi ladki' comment about Rashami, fans of the Balika Vadhu actor have now come out in his support. Hashtag #StopTargetingSid has been trending on Twitter.

One netizen went on to call him the 'Real Tiger of #BB13'.

These conversations are an example of Siddharth rising fan base out of the house. As of now Siddharth and Rashami fights are stopped but then to something or other still goes in the BB house. Sid and Shehnaaz's love story is reaching great heights.

A fan page of Sid had mentioned clearly that the page is all about Sid. If anyone says anything wrong about Sid, then the fan page is going to post against them.

Have a look.