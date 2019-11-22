News

Have a look at Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Nov 2019 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Hina khan is one of the most talented actresses on television and now in the film industry.

As we know, she stared her career as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelta Hai, but rose to fame in BB11. She has always proved herself with her mind-blowing performances. Hina had also performed in Khataro Ke Khiladi where Rohit used to always make her sing.

However, the last song of Hina khan in BB11 house was, Yeh Pal and Yeh Galiya Yeh Chobara, which made everyone emotional in the house and even out of the house. Fans miss her voice so much that they have posted her video on Instagram.

