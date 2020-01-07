Have a look at Hina khan's shinning stars

MUMBAI: Hina Khan was well known as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then emerged as the first runner up in Bigg Boss 11.



Hina's most preferred character by the audience was Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The stars of this diva are shining due to her hard work.



She was the first lady from Indian television who walked in Cannes. Hina is the only diva who has the audience hooked to her continuously for 8 years.Hina is very active on social media. She stay always connected to her fans. She is also known a fashionista. The way Hina is working on herself to look more and more hot, gorgeous, and beautiful is commendable.Hina's fanpage put up a post on how much her viewers are admiring her and said 'Hina Khan is irreplaceable'.