Have a look at Karan Singh Grover's new dance teacher

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover has always been loved for his macho image.

From the time he stepped into the world of television, Karan has had the masses smitten with his performance as an actor, chiseled physique, and looks to die for! While he made his debut into Bollywood, he made a comeback on television with Ekta Kapoor’s rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kii as Mr. Bajaj.

Karan is popularly known for his role as Dr. Armaan in Dill Mill Gaye. He is the heartthrob of millions. The actor’s handsome looks can make anyone go weak in their knees.

He has featured in very few shows but still has a huge fan base. And fans have come up with a clip wherein Karan Singh is learning from Bharatnatyam in monkey style, which is very funny as well cute.

Have a look at the video below.