Have a look at Mahabharat fame Roopa Ganguly's emotional post

MUMBAI: Veteran actress and now a political leader, Roopa Ganguly’s played Draupadi in Mahabharat.

The actress has been watching the re-run of her show and thus felt nostalgic. She tweeted about the same and wrote how she came from a simple background while doing the show and was also scared of Hindi language.

Her tweet read, 'Watching #Mahabharat , feeling #nostalgic simpleton, girl frm a very moderate background, scared of #Hindi language Today's generation, even if don't like to watch a #Costume #drama , plz do hear each & every word, the #dialogues सीखे हुम बीते युगों से, नये युग का करें स्वागत (We learn from our past generation and welcome the new generation)'.

Have a look.

Roopa became famous after the mythological show and went on to do several TV shows and films.

