Have a look at Mahabharat fame Roopa Ganguly's emotional post

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2020 01:14 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actress and now a political leader, Roopa Ganguly’s played Draupadi in Mahabharat.

The actress has been watching the re-run of her show and thus felt nostalgic. She tweeted about the same and wrote how she came from a simple background while doing the show and was also scared of Hindi language.

Her tweet read, 'Watching #Mahabharat , feeling #nostalgic simpleton, girl frm a very moderate background, scared of #Hindi language Today's generation, even if don't like to watch a #Costume #drama , plz do hear each & every word, the #dialogues सीखे हुम बीते युगों से, नये युग का करें स्वागत (We learn from our past generation and welcome the new generation)'.

Roopa became famous after the mythological show and went on to do several TV shows and films.

Tags Mahabharat Roopa Ganguly Instagram TellyChakkar

