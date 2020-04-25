Have a look at Mahabharat fame Roopa Ganguly's emotional post

MUMBAI: Veteran actress and now a political leader, Roopa Ganguly’s played Draupadi in Mahabharat.
The actress has been watching the re-run of her show and thus felt nostalgic. She tweeted about the same and wrote how she came from a simple background while doing the show and was also scared of Hindi language.
Her tweet read, 'Watching #Mahabharat , feeling #nostalgic simpleton, girl frm a very moderate background, scared of #Hindi language Today's generation, even if don't like to watch a #Costume #drama , plz do hear each & every word, the #dialogues सीखे हुम बीते युगों से, नये युग का करें स्वागत (We learn from our past generation and welcome the new generation)'.
Have a look.
Roopa became famous after the mythological show and went on to do several TV shows and films.
Credits: TOI
