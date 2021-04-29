Have a look at rare photos of Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia as she turns 56

MUMBAI: It is another lockdown birthday for Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chickhlia. The actress turns 56 today.

On the special occasion, have a look at some of her photos from younger days.

Decked up in white

Dipika chose to wear this beautiful white saree with glittering jewels for her father-in-law's 75th birthday party. She looks radiant in it.

One with her daughter

Dipika looks beautiful in this picture with her daughter. She captioned it as, "This is a mum look...baby Juhi posing for a pic and me wondering what's gonna happen next."

Beautiful in blue

Dipika, who is pretty in this blue saree, gained praise from her followers for her simplicity. She has been seen as a guest on shows such as Indian Idol and The Kapil Sharma Show.

At her mom's house

Dipika shared with this photo, "This is when I was ready to go to the studio Umbergaon, my moms house at Pali hill...they had displayed all my awards and more around also, they were proud and happy for all I achieved."

From her wedding day

Dipika is married to businessman Hemant Topiwala, who she met on the sets of her first film. They met again through a common friend and got engaged in 1991.

As a kid

Not just as a grown-up, but Dipika was fond of Indian wear even when she was a kid. In these photos, she can be seen in a saree in one and a suit in the other.

Credits: TOI