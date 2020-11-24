Have a look at Surbhi Chandna's hottest Indian outfits

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses of Indian television. The style diva pulls off Indian wear as well as a Western ones effortlessly.

Starting her career as Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she has come a long way. Today, she is one of the top-rated actresses in Indian television, and rightfully so.

Surbhi can easily make boys go weak in their knees with her Indian outfit choices. Her Indian outfits are major inspirations for many young girls out there. Have a look.

Saree, not saree!

Shimmer love

Red hot!

Simplicity is the key

On the professional front, the actress is currently seen in Naagin 5 with Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. She plays the lead role of Bani in the supernatural series by Ekta Kapoor.

