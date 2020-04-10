Have a look at team Kasautii Zindagii Kay's top throwback photos

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been entertaining the audience for a long time. The romantic drama is a reboot version of the 2001 series. It received a tremendous response from the audience. It features Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles.

As of now, no new episodes are being aired on the small screen because of the Coronavirus crisis. Thus, we show you some throwback clicks of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay team. Have a look.

1. Former Komolika (Hina Khan) with Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee)

2. Throwback moments of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes)

3. Celebrations and smiles

Credits: Pinkvilla