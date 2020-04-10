News

Have a look at team Kasautii Zindagii Kay's top throwback photos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 01:32 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been entertaining the audience for a long time. The romantic drama is a reboot version of the 2001 series. It received a tremendous response from the audience. It features Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles.

As of now, no new episodes are being aired on the small screen because of the Coronavirus crisis. Thus, we show you some throwback clicks of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay team. Have a look.

1. Former Komolika (Hina Khan) with Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee)

2. Throwback moments of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes)

3. Celebrations and smiles

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Plus Erica Fernandes Parth Samthaan Karan Singh Grover Aamna Sharif Hina Khan Pooja Banerjee Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here