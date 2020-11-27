Have a look at what Helly Shah’s co-stars of Ishq Main Marjawan have to say about the actress

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. The actress rose to fame with Colors' show Swaragini and then there was no looking back.

Helly has come a long way in a short career span and has been part of a number of hit TV shows.

Shah enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with a whopping 2. 4 million followers. The actress makes sure to treat her fans with her latest posts which are no less than a delight for them.

We have always seen Helly in her bubbly and girl-next-door avatar but the actress also has a glamorous side which she has showcased via her Instagram posts.

These days she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Dr. Riddhima Raisinghania and the audiences are loving her chemistry and pairing with Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha.

Now we came across a fun video from behind the scenes of the show, where Rrahul and Vishal have sweet and good things to say about Helly.

In the video, Helly asks Rrahul to say something to her fans through her vlog to which he tells that she is very adorable and cute and Vishal agrees with him.

He also says that she is a wonderful woman who walks on water and then on earth and she is so cute and adorable.

Well, it's good to see actors having a fun time off the set in spite of such tough schedules.

