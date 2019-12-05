Have a look at what Taarak Mehta fame Munmun Dutta has been up to!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on SAB TV. It is not just an entertaining show but an important part of the lives of die-hard fans who have been seeing it ever since its first episode. Every character of the show has made a special place in everyone's heart.

Actress Munmun Dutta who plays Babita has also risen to popularity with her role. The actress plays the wife of Krishnan Iyer, but her camaraderie with Dilip Joshi AKA Jetha Lal is one of the major highlights of the show.

Munmun has developed a huge fan following all over from this show. The actress is one social media stars with a whopping 2.1 million followers which is simply terrific. Well, the reason behind Munmun's massive fan following is her wonderful posts.

The Bong beauty's account is filled with stunning pictures from her personal and professional life and they are simply a treat to watch. Well, those who regularly follow Munmun's Instagram account knows that the actress loves traveling. She has shared so many pictures from her various trips across the world.

Take a look at the pictures.