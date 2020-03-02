Have a looo at team Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's fun night out!

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is loved by the audience. To celebrate the show and its success, the team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke came together to party. After partying till the wee hours of the morning, today, Vatsal Sheth, who played the role of Nishant in the show, took to social media to share a series of photos from the party. In the photos, the actor wrote, 'Last Night was #yehrishteyhainpyaarke…'

On February 27, Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to share a throwback photo from the first day of shoot from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as he penned a note as he wrote, '27th feb 2019 #yehrishteyhainpyaarke…'

As per reports, the show has completed 250 episodes, and as soon as Shaheer shared the post, fans started pouring in congratulatory messages for the team.

Have a look at their fun night out.

Credits: Pinkvila