Have Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrapped up the shoot for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2? This actor’s post hints at it!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has been a breath of fresh air amongst the same drama that is minted out, But the USP of the show is the chemistry between Ram and Priya.
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has been a breath of fresh air and has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

A lot has happened on the show, and after a lot of twists and turns, when fans thought that Ram and Priya finally might get together, they were hit with another twist.

The show is taking a generation leap and with a lot of stars leaving the show, we might get confirmation that another pivotal actor might be leaving.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar both have confirmed their exits from the show and have said that they will wrap their schedules.

While some actors are leaving the show, many are also retaining their roles after the leap. Recently, Niti Taylor confirmed her being a part of the show but the twist is that she hinted that her character name is Prachi Kapoor in the show which means that the role of Pihu will be portrayed by another actor.

On the other hand, there was no confirmation on when Nakuul and Disha would eventually wrap up the shoot but looks like they already have because Anchal Khurana who plays the role of Brinda on the show, posted a picture on Instagram with the caption that it was weird shooting without Nakuul and Disha and fans are upset that they have not gotten a chance to see any farewell sessions or party behind the scenes. Check out the picture here:

While, fans are upset because things are finally coming to end for Nakuul and Disha. But they are also happy that the show will continue and live on with new actors to be a part of the journey.

The show has an incredible ensemble cast that makes an impact on the storyline. One of the most beloved characters is Brinda played by Aanchal Khurana. She started her career as a contestant on the MTV channel show "MTV Roadies Season 8", which she won this was the show that was the start of her TV career.

After this show, she appeared in television serials such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal, Meri Saasu Maa, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, etc.

She currently plays the role of Brinda in the show, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2

